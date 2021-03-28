Live

Watch CBSN Live

Weight gain common after childbirth

If you’re having a hard time losing weight after having a baby, you’re not alone. And, a new CDC report shows about 40 percent of adults eat nuts and seeds every day. Kris Van Cleave takes a look at some of the day’s top health stories.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.