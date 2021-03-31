Live

Watch CBSN Live

Weeks of snow leave Boston businesses suffering

If Boston gets two inches of snow today, it will set an all-time record. The city has gotten almost nine feet of snow this winter. It's dampening people's spirits and hurting the local economy. Anna Werner reports.
