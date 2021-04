Week 2 of Derek Chauvin's trial wraps; state may rest its case as early as Monday The state may rest its case as early as Monday in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin. Day 10 wrapped Friday with key testimony from the medical examiner who conducted George Floyd's autopsy. Joe Barrett, a senior Midwest correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to break down the second week of proceedings.