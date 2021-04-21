Live

Wedding in Turkey bombed by ISIS

In Turkey, ISIS is being blamed for a horrific attack at a wedding. A suicide bomb killed at least 50 people and wounded nearly 70 others. Turkey's president says the bomber was as young as 12 years old. Holly Williams has a report from Istanbul.
