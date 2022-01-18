Live

Watch CBSN Live

Website to order free COVID tests launches early

The federal government's website, covidtests.gov, launched early, allowing people to order up to four rapid COVID-19 tests per household. It's the latest effort to try to bring down the number of cases and hospitalizations. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.