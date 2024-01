WebMD parent company under fire for return-to-office video Many companies have embraced the work-from-home culture and hybrid work schedules in the wake of the pandemic. But some, like WebMD's parent company Internet Brands, are still pushing for employees to return to offices. That led to a "cringeworthy" video that's been going viral. Emily Peck, an Axios markets correspondent, joined CBS News to discuss the video and the current state of hybrid and remote work.