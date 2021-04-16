Live

Web Extra: Kasich on allowing ex-felons to vote

In this "Face the Nation" Web Extra, Ohio governor John Kasich discusses the recent executive order from Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe allowing ex-felons the right to vote in the upcoming election.
