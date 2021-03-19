Live

Spring blizzard slams New England

A powerful storm is bringing high winds and snow to Massachusetts and Maine. Also, much of the country is experiencing below-average temperatures. CBS Chicago station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros tracks the latest.
