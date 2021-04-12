Live

Watch CBSN Live

Wearing unearned medal is free speech, says court

A federal appeals court tossed out an Idaho veteran's conviction for wearing a military medal he didn't earn. The court explained its decision in rejecting the conviction that came under the Stolen Valor Act.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.