"We will hunt you down": Biden vows retaliation over Kabul airport attacks President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate against those responsible for the bombings in Kabul that killed more than 100 on Thursday, including at least 13 U.S. service members. He also said the U.S. would continue its evacuation of citizens and Afghan allies as planned, with the military set to depart by August 31. Correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports.