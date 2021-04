"We need help": Current and former Navy SEALs say fame has undercut their mission This weekend marks a decade since the killing of the world's most-wanted terrorist, Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The successful mission thrust the Navy SEALs into the headlines. In the second part of our investigation, CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge has the story of how some SEALs stepped out of the shadows and grappled with celebrity.