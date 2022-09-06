Water pressure restored in Jackson, Mississippi Jackson, Mississippi, is entering its sixth week of a boil water advisory as many residents still have no access to water that is safe to drink. The city has restored water pressure to many buildings, which allows for basic functions such as flushing toilets, while the state begins testing at the water treatment plant. Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate joined "CBS News Mornings" to explain what the next steps are for those looking to fix the crisis in Jackson and what contributed to allowing the crisis to happen in the first place.