Watchdog: Be wary of secret shopper scam online

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers not to fall for a new scam. Recently, scammers have taken to Craigslist and other websites posting a job for "the Home Depot survey." Jericka Duncan has that story and more MoneyWatch headlines.
