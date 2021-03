Watch: White supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross, accused in Kansas City-area shooting, speaks during 2010 Senate bid Frazier Glenn Cross, the man charged with gunning down three people at Jewish centers in Overland Park, Kan., gave an interview in 2010 as he was making a bid for U.S. Senate. The former Ku Klux Klan member discusses a series of provocative ads his campaign was running over Missouri airwaves.