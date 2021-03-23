Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Typhoon Matmo destruction in Taiwan

Typhoon Matmo made landfall in eastern Taiwan, causing damage to homes and property. Packing sustained winds of 85 mph, the powerful typhoon brought heavy winds and rain to central and northern Taiwan.
