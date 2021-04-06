Live

Watch: Surfer fights off shark

Mick Fanning was competing in a televised surf competition in South Africa when suddenly a shark attacked him. He managed to fight it off long enough for rescuers to arrive. CBS News correspondent Debora Patta reports.
