Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Rice University police beat bike thief

A dash-cam video shows four Rice University police officers trying to arrest Ivan Waller for stealing a bike. After four minutes, two of the officers began to use batons to hit the suspect repeatedly. KHOU-TV's Jaqueline Crea reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.