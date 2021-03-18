Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Polar bear cubs make their debut

Two polar bear cubs born at Munich Zoo 14 weeks ago made their first public appearance as their mother, Giovanna, looked on. The bears are seen playing in an outdoor enclosure at Munich's Hellabrunn Zoo.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.