Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Passengers push frozen plane in Siberia

It was so cold in Siberia that passengers on a commercial jet needed to help push the plane onto the runway. With temperatures at 61 degrees below zero, the plane's tires got stuck to the ground. Gayle King reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.