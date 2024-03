Watch: Nikki Haley drops out of 2024 race, doesn't endorse Trump Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she is suspending her campaign for president. During her speech, Haley called on likely Republican nominee Donald Trump to earn the votes of those who haven't supported him and stopped short of endorsing him. Following Haley's speech, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed the address and where the race stands now.