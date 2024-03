Watch: Nancy Pelosi speaks about TikTok crackdown bill on House floor Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on the House floor Wednesday about a bill that would force TikTok to separate from its parent company Bytdance, which has ties to the Chinese government, or face a ban in the U.S. Pelosi said the legislation, "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok, it's an attempt to make TikTok better."