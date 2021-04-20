Live

Watch: Mothers of the movement video at DNC

"Mothers of the Movement" shared their stories of loss on the DNC stage. Each member lost children to gun violence and endorsed Clinton for president. Members include mothers of Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin and Jordan Davis.
