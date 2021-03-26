Live

Watch: Mexico City breaks classic car record

Auto enthusiasts gathered in Mexico City on Sunday to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest parade of classic cars. A total of 1,721 classic models drove down the city's main avenue, breaking the previous record of 948 cars.
