Watch: Dynamite clears ice dam in Wis. creek

When heavy machinery wouldn't clear up ice blocking a creek, one community turned to more drastic measures. Officials in Onalaska, Wis., wound up having to use dynamite to blow up an ice dam that was up to 6 feet deep.
