Watch: Dash cam catches roadside gun battle Police dash cam footage catches the action as Maquoketa, Iowa, police officer Brendan Zeimet engages in a gun battle with a suspect, Aaron E. Scott earlier this month. Officer Zeimet was hit in the arm and later treated for his injuries. Scott suffered a non-lethal shot to leg before speeding away from the scene. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.