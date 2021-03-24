Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch: Coast Guard rescues 800-pound turtle

Rescue crews helped free an 800-pound leatherback turtle trapped in fishing gear off the coast of southern New Jersey. Incidental traps created by fishing gear are one of the primary threats to the survival of these enormous reptiles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.