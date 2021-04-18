Live

Watch: Ben Affleck's "Deflategate" rant

On the premiere of "Any Given Wednesday With Bill Simmons," actor Ben Affleck went on a profanity-laced tirade on "deflategate," while defending quarterback Tom Brady. CBSN's Jamie Yuccas has the passionate rant.
