Watch: 138 couples exchange wedding vows in Malaysia More than 100 couples tied the knot in Malaysia on February 14th, which is also known as Chinese Valentine's Day among the ethnic Chinese community in the country. In Kuala Lumpur's Thean Hou Temple, ethnic Chinese couples received blessing in a traditional Buddhist wedding ceremony. Couples draped in auspicious red color costumes and western wedding gowns said their vows and exchanged rings.