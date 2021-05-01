Live

WashPo's Marty Baron on covering Trump administration

The Washington Post has been behind several of the biggest stories in recent political news, including the leaked "Access Hollywood" video of Donald Trump and the Justice Department's concern about former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. On Monday the newspaper reported that Mr. Trump asked top intelligence officials to deny the existence of evidence that his campaign colluded with Russia. Washington Post's executive editor Marty Baron joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what questions still remain unanswered in relation to the Trump administration.
