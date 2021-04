Washington still struggling to recover from epic blizzard The federal government and schools in Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia are shut down for the second day in a row, as the East Coast struggles to clean up after the weekend's massive blizzard. At least 45 deaths in 11 states and D.C. are blamed on the weather. The mayor of D.C. says the city still faces "several days" of cleanup ahead. Kris Van Cleave reports.