U.S. Postal Service developed, scrapped mobile voting system before 2020 election, Washington Post reports

A new report from The Washington Post reveals the U.S. Postal Service created a system that would allow people to vote on their cell phones before the 2020 election, unbeknownst to other government agencies. Washington Post business reporter Jacob Bogage spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about why the Postal Service scrapped the idea and why they developed it in the first place.
