Washington Post: Some House Democrats push to break up Build Back Better Act
Several House Democrats in swing districts are concerned about their political fate ahead of the midterm elections. Looking for a way to drive voters to the polls, some of these lawmakers are suggesting breaking up the Build Back Better Act. The Biden administration's key spending bill currently faces uncertainty in the Senate. Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor joins CBSN to break down the strategy discussions on Capitol Hill.