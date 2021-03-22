Live

Washington National Cathedral gets a facelift

When an earthquake shook Washington nearly three years ago, tons of stone came crashing down at the National Cathedral. Chip Reid got a rare look at artwork that has not been seen in decades, as the stone carvers work to repair the ceiling.
