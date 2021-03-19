Live

Watch CBSN Live

Washington man survives mudslide, loses wife

Gary McPherson fell back on his Air Force training from 50 years ago to help him survive the mudslide that covered a Washington state community, but his wife Linda didn't make it. KIRO's Natasha Chen reports.
