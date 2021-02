Washington Football Team Coach Jennifer King, former Raiders CEO Amy Trask on changing the game On Sunday, Sarah Thomas will become the first woman to ever officiate at a Super Bowl. Also making history, two female coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Maral Javadifar and Lori Locust - will be on the field for the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Dana Jacobson spoke with two other female trailblazers who have transformed America's most popular sport.