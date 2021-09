Washington, D.C. on high alert ahead of Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally Around 700 people are expected to attend a rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Saturday, demanding "justice" for January 6th rioters who they claim are being prosecuted for their political beliefs. CBS News congressional reporter Kris Van Cleave joins "CBSN AM" to talk about the security preparations ahead of another far-right gathering with the potential for violence.