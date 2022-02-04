Live

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser discusses Biden administration’s gun violence crackdown

The Biden administration is announcing a slew of measures aimed at cracking down on gun violence, including initiatives targeting "ghost guns." Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joins CBS News' Michelle Miller to discuss the latest efforts.
