Live

Watch CBSN Live

Was Walt Disney's body frozen?

In this web exclusive, documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney ("The Armor of Light") talks to Mo Rocca about some of the perks of being the grand-niece of the legendary Walt Disney - and speaks to one of the legends about the innovative animator.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.