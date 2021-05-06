Live

Was the Las Vegas gunman planning other attacks?

The Las Vegas gunman had booked a room in Chicago this summer at a hotel near Lollapalooza, one of America's largest music festivals. It could be a sign that he was eyeing other cities and venues as targets. Vladimir Duthiers reports.
