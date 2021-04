Was BYU's honor code used against rape victims? Brigham Young University is gripped by protests over how sexual assault is handled. Some alleged victims say they’ve been investigated for possible violations of the Mormon school’s honor code, which bans premarital sex and alcohol use. An undergraduate student who says she was raped has filed a legal complaint against the university, accusing the Utah school of violating the federal Title IX law. CBS News legal expert Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the case.