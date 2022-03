More than 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees flee to PolandWarsaw's mayor calls for international aid as Ukrainian refugees flood Poland Polish border officials say more than 1.5 million people have fled from Ukraine to Poland, and the mayor of Warsaw says about one-tenth of those are heading to his city. Insider senior politics reporter John Haltiwanger spoke with CBS News' Nikki Battiste and Omar Villafranca about the growing refugee crisis in Europe.