Live

Watch CBSN Live

Warriors try to top Bulls' win record

The Golden State Warriors will try to win their 73rd game of the season tonight, which would break the 1996 Chicago Bulls' record for most games won during the regular season. With more, CBS Sports' Brent Stover joins CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.