Live

Watch CBSN Live

Warriors take 3-0 lead in NBA finals

The Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight in game 4 of the NBA finals. The Cavs need to win tonight to stay in. CBS Sports columnist Bill Reiter joins CBSN to discuss the showdown.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.