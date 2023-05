Warriors' Steph Curry scores 50 points in historic Game 7 performance Steph Curry had a historic day on Sunday, finishing with 50 points in the Golden State Warriors' Game 7 win against the Sacramento Kings, the most ever by a NBA player in a Game 7. CBS Sports NBA writer James Herbert joined CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss Curry's performance and detail what the Philadelphia 76ers need to do without Joel Embiid to beat the Boston Celtics.