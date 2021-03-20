Live

Watch CBSN Live

Warren Buffett helps pop the question

Eric LeFante enlisted billionaire Warren Buffett to help propose to his girlfriend during the Berkshire Hathaway's 2014 Annual Shareholders Meeting. KMTV's Meghan Matthews reports on how the surprise came together.
