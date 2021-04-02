Live

Warning over breast milk bought online

Researchers say that one in ten samples of breast milk bought online has added cow's milk, which could be dangerous. Also, a doctor has developed a new model to predict Ebola in patients. Eboni Williams reports on the day's top health stories.
