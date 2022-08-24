Watch CBS News

Feds issue warning about possible copycat attacks

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have issued a bulletin warning of the potential for racially motivated copycat attacks inspired by the deadly shooting in May at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. CBS News' Elaine Quijano has more.
