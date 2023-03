"Warm banks" open doors to people struggling to stay warm in U.K. Despite living in one of the richest countries in the world, millions of people in the U.K. are struggling to stay warm this winter, with average energy prices soaring by 96% and temperatures plummeting to 35-40 degrees below average. Charlie D'Agata visited one of the 4,000 "warm banks" operating across the U.K., where volunteers are giving families a place to come in from the cold.