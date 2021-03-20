Live

Watch CBSN Live

Warhol and Koons at Sotheby’s: Behind The Scenes

Andy Warhol's Six Self Portraits and Jeff Koons' Popeye take in $58 Million. Sotheby's auctioneer Oliver Barker takes us behind the scenes as billionaire casino magnate, Steve Wynn pays $28 million for Popeye. Produced by Gilad Thaler.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.