War photographer recounts being abducted in Syria Photographer Jonathan Alpeyrie travels the world to document the stark realities of war. On a trip to Syria in 2013, Alpeyrie was kidnapped while moving toward the front lines. His new book titled "The Shattered Lens: A War Photographer's True Story of Captivity and Survival in Syria," details the 81-day ordeal. He joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the harrowing experience and what it's like to document countries in crisis.